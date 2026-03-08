Rathbones Group PLC Has $79.89 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,968 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $79,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

