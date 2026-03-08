Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 569,498 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,498 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $220,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McHugh Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $331.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.30.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Broadcom Q1 earnings beat

Q1 beat and blowout AI momentum — Broadcom reported $19.31B revenue and $2.05 adj. EPS, with AI semiconductor sales up ~106% to about $8.4B; management guided fiscal Q2 revenue well above consensus (~$22B) and provided aggressive AI revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Reuters: $100B AI sales guidance

Big-picture AI guidance — CEO Hock Tan said AI chip sales could be “significantly” above $100B in 2027, reinforcing the thesis that Broadcom is a major non‑GPU AI supplier and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Seeking Alpha: $10B buyback

Shareholder returns — Management unveiled a $10B buyback, which supports EPS and signals confidence in the business at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga: analyst revisions

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight calls (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Truist, Citi, Rosenblatt), lifting sentiment and signaling institutional confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. MarketBeat: analysis

Positive media and analyst write-ups — Numerous bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha, MarketBeat, CNBC, Barron’s) highlight the AI thesis and long-term upside; these help narrative but are opinion-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning.

Short‑interest data in feeds appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change) and is not informative for current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. WSJ: software drag

Software segment soft spot — Infrastructure software (VMware exposure) showed only ~1% revenue growth; the software business is cited as a drag on overall results and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Investopedia: export rules

Regulatory/export risk — Coverage noted potential for tougher U.S. export controls on AI chips, a macro/regulatory headwind that could limit international sales upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/valuation concerns — Zacks trimmed its rating to “hold” and some commentary flags that Broadcom’s premium multiple could cap near-term gains despite the earnings beat. Zacks: rating change

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

