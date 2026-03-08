Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 205,243 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,243 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $74,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 423.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Argus raised Brown & Brown to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

