Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 12,111 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $37,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.60 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

