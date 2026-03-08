Ralph Larossa Sells 2,083 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,503,093.74. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PEG stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings and targets — Scotiabank increased its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for PEG (to $4.37 and $4.68 respectively) and set a $92 target, reflecting stronger expected earnings from regulated operations. This signals upward revisions to fundamentals that can support the stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

