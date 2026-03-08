Rachit Jain Sells 1,631 Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) CFO Rachit Jain sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $21,039.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,596 shares in the company, valued at $678,488.40. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Schrodinger Stock Down 2.2%

SDGR stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $938.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.66 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schrodinger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 459.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 158,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 129,877 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 441,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,189 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrodinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

