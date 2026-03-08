Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $55.65 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 6.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in MSCI were worth $55,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in MSCI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.78.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,450. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at $782,625,376.46. This trade represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $569.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.61. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The business had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.