Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,808 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 336.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 169,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 130,885 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,894.60. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,455 shares of company stock worth $129,515. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.26 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

