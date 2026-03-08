Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 14,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 26.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

CNXC stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently -6.91%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,120.25. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

