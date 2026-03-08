Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 74,085 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,085 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 34.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AESI opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

