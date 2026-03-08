Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,561 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,647,942.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,835.20. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

