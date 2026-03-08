Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 8,704 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $2,293,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.6% during the third quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 535,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Newmont by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $116.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

