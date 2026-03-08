Quantbot Technologies LP Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 46,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 609 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson set a $78.00 target price on Best Buy in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

