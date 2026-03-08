Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 423.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

