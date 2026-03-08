Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Brady Corporation $BRC

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 171,535 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 22.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,831,000 after buying an additional 148,471 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 194.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 137,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 37.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 87,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brady currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $296,190.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,413.36. The trade was a 33.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 5,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $448,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,181 shares in the company, valued at $824,661. The trade was a 35.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Price Performance

BRC opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.60. Brady Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $99.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $384.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.14 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.