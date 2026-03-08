Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.24). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $256,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,726.60. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $62,881.92. Following the sale, the director owned 71,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,858.56. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $363,925. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company’s manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar’s portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

