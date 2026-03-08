Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 6.3% increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,503,093.74. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,472,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,305,000 after buying an additional 474,484 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

