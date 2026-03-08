Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

VOO stock opened at $618.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $632.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

