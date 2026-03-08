Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,315 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 325,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. launches $20B tanker reinsurance program, supporting crude above $90 and reducing shipping-risk premium — higher crude prices improve Chevron’s upstream margins and cash flow. Read More.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $192.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

