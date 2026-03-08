Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,160,000 after buying an additional 838,546 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8,284.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,482,000 after buying an additional 766,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $211,703,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $811,968.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,958.90. The trade was a 32.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,651.20. This trade represents a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $365.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $195.72 and a 52 week high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Recommended Stories

