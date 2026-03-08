Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.