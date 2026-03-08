Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 370,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VRP opened at $24.33 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.