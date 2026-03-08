Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,923 Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

