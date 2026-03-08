Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 27,758 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,216 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth $990,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 403,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 37.79%.Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.0765 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.