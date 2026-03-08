Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preformed Line Products has an average rating of “Buy”.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.92. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $287.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million.

Preformed Line Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from Preformed Line Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 181.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2,562.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading

