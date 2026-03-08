PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a 4.6% increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 1.5%

PPL stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. PPL has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,424,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after buying an additional 88,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 905.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 523,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 471,679 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 59.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 452,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,818 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 372,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 348,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.