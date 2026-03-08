Planwiser Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Planwiser Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,465 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Planwiser Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Planwiser Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

