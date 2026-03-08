Planwiser Financial LLC Has $262,000 Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB

Planwiser Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,539 shares during the quarter. Planwiser Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $51.77.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States Treasury debt, the United States Government agency debt, taxable debt issued by the United States states and territories and their political subdivisions, debt issued by the United States and non-United States corporations, non- United States Government debt and supranational debt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.