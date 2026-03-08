Planwiser Financial LLC Acquires 14,717 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Planwiser Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Planwiser Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planwiser Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 585.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 2.0%

BATS ICVT opened at $101.28 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles. ICVT was launched on Jun 2, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

