Pitcairn Co. Sells 712 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252,007 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $114,551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $156,183,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $24,703,260.90. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $1,277.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,500.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,199.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $982.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Article Title

Record backlog and strong quarter give multi‑year revenue visibility and margin momentum — Comfort reported a blowout quarter and an $11.9B backlog that analysts say supports growth into 2026 and beyond. Positive Sentiment: Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Article Title

Pushing into modular data‑center capacity: company is expanding modular build capacity and is targeting ~4M sq ft by 2026, which should extend revenue into 2027–2028 if demand continues. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. MarketBeat FIX page

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80), a signal of cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Article Title

Shares have rallied sharply (one‑year surge noted); several analyst notes discuss whether current valuation (high‑30s forward P/E) already prices in the growth, leaving future upside dependent on execution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. InsiderTrades alert SEC filing (Darcy Anderson)

Insider selling: SVP Terrence Reed and Director Darcy Anderson disclosed sizeable sales in late Feb/early Mar, trimming holdings — a near‑term negative for sentiment and may indicate executive cashing of gains. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk after a 311% one‑year surge — with a high forward P/E, the stock is vulnerable to profit‑taking if execution on modular expansion or backlog conversion slips. Yahoo Finance article

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

