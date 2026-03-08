Pitcairn Co. Has $709,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

