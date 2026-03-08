Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.97, for a total transaction of $235,994.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,781.03. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,023.16 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,256.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,087.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $986.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

