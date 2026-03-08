Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $117,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after buying an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,779 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,480,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,776,000 after acquiring an additional 666,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $331.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.34 and its 200-day moving average is $332.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

