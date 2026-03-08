Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.8% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,122,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 817,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

