Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $786,000 Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Nextpower by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,900,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nextpower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NXT opened at $101.43 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextpower ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.43 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Nextpower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Nextpower in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price target on Nextpower in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Nextpower from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.32.

Insider Activity at Nextpower

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $592,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,398.89. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 39,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $4,030,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,990 shares in the company, valued at $59,107,389.60. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,617 shares of company stock worth $7,594,036 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

