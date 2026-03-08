Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 2,814 AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in AppFolio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 140.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPF. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AppFolio from $350.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AppFolio from $311.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $191.17 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $326.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.75.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.56 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 14.82%.AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,181,829.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,111.60. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

