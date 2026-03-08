Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Bow by 157.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in South Bow by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in South Bow by 11,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in South Bow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

NYSE SOBO opened at $33.52 on Friday. South Bow Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.57 million. South Bow had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.South Bow’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.79%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — South Bow reported $0.61 EPS vs. consensus $0.42 and revenue of $503M (up 3.1% YoY); margins and ROE remain healthy. This topline/earnings beat supports the stock’s near-term re-rating. Read More.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOBO. Barclays started coverage on South Bow in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

