Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $764,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 790.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 43.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 63.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $519.67.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $589.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.30. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $741.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.35 and a 200-day moving average of $621.62.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.Dillard’s’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

