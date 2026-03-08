Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $690,000 in Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 34.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

HESM stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.16 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 74.89%. Hess Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.99%.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream Partners LP, formerly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HESM, is a midstream energy partnership that owns, operates and develops crude oil, natural gas and produced water infrastructure in the Williston Basin. The company’s assets include crude oil gathering and transportation systems, saltwater disposal wells, natural gas processing and fractionation plants, and associated pipeline and storage facilities. Its integrated network is designed to support upstream production by providing gathering, processing, storage and marketing services for hydrocarbons and produced water.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hess Midstream Partners primarily serves producers operating in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken Shale region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.