Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 36,681.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,118.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Brinker International news, EVP Michaela M. Ware sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,495.20. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $10,580,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,824 shares in the company, valued at $20,812,085.44. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,678 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,372 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of EAT stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.59.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

