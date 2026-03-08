Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $535,000 Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. $BV

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BrightView were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 66.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BrightView by 225.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightView from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CJS Securities raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.10 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightView news, Director William L. Cornog bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $67,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.91 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

See Also

