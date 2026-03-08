Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,138 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 101,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.