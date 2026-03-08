Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

PESI stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 918,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

