Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Takes Position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $103.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

