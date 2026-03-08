Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 24,645 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,974,000 after buying an additional 865,053 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones World Developed-Ex.

