Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 20,232 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after buying an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,238,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Palantir Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tailwind — Traders and analysts see Palantir as a direct beneficiary of the U.S.-Iran conflict given its deep ties to military and intelligence customers; defensive/A.I. spending expectations helped push the stock higher this week. Palantir rallies 15% for the week as Iran war boosts prospects, muting Anthropic concern
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win reduces IP/staff‑poaching risk — Court documents made public show a judge barred former employees from using Palantir’s proprietary data and soliciting staff, removing a near‑term competitive/legal overhang. Why Palantir Technologies Stock Popped on Friday
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and estimate momentum — Piper Sandler and others have reiterated bullish ratings and several shops have lifted targets; earnings‑estimate revisions are trending higher, supporting the bullish narrative. Piper Sandler Remains a Buy on Palantir (PLTR) Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Palantir
- Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and AI traction — Recent results showed high revenue growth and expanding margins; investors cite Palantir’s AIP product and commercial momentum as durable growth drivers. Palantir Stock Rallies 12% in a Month: Buy, Hold, or Sell?
- Neutral Sentiment: Anthropic saga is unresolved — The Pentagon’s actions against Anthropic create both opportunity (less competition for defense work) and uncertainty; Anthropic vows to fight the designation, which keeps the outcome cloudy for contractors. Anthropic Vows Legal Fight Against Pentagon Sanction in AI Feud
- Negative Sentiment: Technical / product risk from Anthropic unwind — Reports say Palantir may need to replace Anthropic‑based components in key defense platforms, which could be costly and disruptive to Maven/AIP integrations. Palantir Faces Costly AI Overhaul After Trump Administration Bans Anthropic From Pentagon Work
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling headline — High‑profile share sales (Peter Thiel) have grabbed attention; analysts mostly call it routine liquidity, but it can add short‑term sentiment pressure. Thiel Cashes Out $280M While the Palantir Faithful Do the Math
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/tech weakness can dent gains — broader tech selling and global market jitters can cap upside even as defense names rally; expect headline‑driven volatility. TSLA, PLTR and SMCI Forecast – Tech Stocks Under Pressure Early
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.9%
PLTR stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $375.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
