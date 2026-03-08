Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 20,232 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after buying an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,238,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

PLTR stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $375.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

