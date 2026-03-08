Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised Crown Castle from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 420.79%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

