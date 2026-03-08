Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

PEP opened at $159.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.50.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.