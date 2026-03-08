Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 7,886 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 666,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 906,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $68.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.