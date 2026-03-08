Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,177,000 after purchasing an additional 165,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,463,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,170,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,718,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,298,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,745,000 after buying an additional 109,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.78.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,450. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at $782,625,376.46. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $569.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $571.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The company had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

